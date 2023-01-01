One of the oldest parks in Dubai, dating from 1974, Mushrif covers more than 5 sq km of natural ghaf forest, which is a haven for birds, including owls, Orphean warblers, hoopoes and black redstarts. The park has plenty of man-made attractions as well, including walking trails and bicycle tracks, a large children's playground, pony and camel rides, a swimming pool and barbecue pits. There are also a couple of acceptable, if basic, restaurants and cafes.

Mushrif is around 15km east of the city centre. The easiest route is via metro to Rashidiya and then a 20-minute taxi ride to the park.