If you don’t know the story behind it, you might wonder why people are taking so many pictures of an ornamental elephant. But when you learn it’s a replica of the famous water-clock invention by Muslim polymath Al Jazari and was crafted to the exact specifications of the 13th-century manuscript, you’ll join the snap-happy crowd. An Asian elephant, a Chinese serpent and an Egyptian phoenix represent cultural fusion in this horological masterpiece. It's worth a stop when visiting Ibn Battuta Mall.