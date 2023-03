Views of the mainland skyline are one of the most memorable aspects of a day at this family-orientated club at the swish Fairmont Hotel. Parents get to wriggle their toes in the sand or by the pool while the little ones let off steam in the Fairmont Falcon Juniors' Club. At the time of research, refurbishment meant visitors' access was temporarily unavailable; it was expected to be up and running by early 2019.