In a city of air-conditioned malls, this attractive outdoor shopping and dining promenade was an immediate hit when it opened in 2008, originally to meet the needs of the 20,000 people living in the Jumeirah Beach Residence development. Today The Walk is also a big hit with tourists who join locals in strolling the 1.7km stretch, watching the world on parade from a pavement cafe, browsing the fashionable boutiques or ogling the shiny Ferraris (and other fancy cars) cruising by on weekends.