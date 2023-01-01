Paralleling the beachfront for about 1km, The Beach at JBR is an open-plan cluster of low-lying, urban-style buildings wrapped around breezy plazas. Hugely popular with families on weekends, it mixes cafes and upmarket shops with a lively waterfront fun zone complete with a kiddie splash park, an outdoor gym, a crafts market and other diversions. A beach club rents out sunloungers, or you can spread your towel just about anywhere for free.

Free shuttles leave up to five times daily from select hotels along Sheikh Zayed Rd. See the website (under Services) for details.