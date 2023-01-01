Enjoy a delightful stroll along this tree-flanked promenade with its dancing fountains, terraced restaurants and cool cafes. Too hot? Head for the nearby Pier 7 building for a choice of chilled-out watering holes. The surrounding architecture is head-spinningly stunning, and the marina is always entertaining, with all variety and size of boats coming and going.

Aside from walking, you can explore the marina by hiring a bike or hopping on the water bus; the latter travels between Marina Terrace, Marina Mall and the Promenade every 15 minutes, affording fabulous views, especially at sunset.