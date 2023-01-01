Lost Chambers Aquarium

Rare albino alligators Ali and Blue are the latest stars in this fantastic labyrinth of underwater halls, enclosures and fish tanks that re-creates the legend of the lost city of Atlantis. Some 65,000 exotic marine creatures inhabit 21 aquariums, where rays flutter, jellyfish dance and giant groupers lurk. The centrepiece is the Ambassador Lagoon. For an extra fee, you can snorkel or dive with the fishes in this 11.5-million-litre tank.

Twice daily (at 10.30am and 3.30pm), scuba divers drop into the lagoon for an interactive Aquatheatre show and feeding session. Also available: behind-the-scenes tours with a stop at the fish hospital (Dhs35).