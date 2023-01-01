Whether you're seeking thrills or a family-friendly day out, this Hollywood-inspired theme park has something for everyone. The park is divided into four zones – DreamWorks, Lionsgate, Columbia Pictures and Smurfs Village – with 27 rides and attractions, including the world’s first roller coaster inspired by The Hunger Games, river rapids, dark rides, 4D theatre rides, stage shows and kids’ rides.

Motiongate Dubai is part of the larger Dubai Parks & Resorts theme park complex, which includes Bollywood Parks, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park. Take the Red Line south to UAE Exchange station and then it's a 15-minute taxi ride to the park.