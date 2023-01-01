Jumeirah Mosque

Snowy white and intricately detailed, Jumeirah is Dubai's most beautiful mosque and one of only a handful in the UAE that are open to non-Muslims – one-hour guided tours are operated by the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding. Tours conclude with pastries and a discussion session during which you're free to ask any question about Islam and Emirati culture. There’s no need to book. Modest dress is preferred, but traditional clothing can be borrowed for free. Cameras are allowed.

Follow up your visit with a camelccino (cappuccino with camel milk) in the Majlis Cafe within the mosque's grounds.