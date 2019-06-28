In 2016, 16 local and international street artists, including Hua Tunan, Ashwaq Abdulla and Inkman, mounted their cherry-pickers to turn the rather drab facades on 2nd December St into a glorious outdoor gallery with murals reflecting Dubai's Bedouin heritage. It marked phase one of a five-year government-funded project aimed at adding colour, beauty and urban pizzazz to other parts of the city.

Here are our top five murals:

Emirati children French artist Seth Globepainter created an endearing work depicting a pigtailed Emirati girl and boy in national dress standing on tiptoes while peering through a window. It's called 'Prohibited'.

Resting falcon Hua Tunan from China spray-painted this majestic sitting falcon (the UAE's national bird) in masterfully intricate detail.

Old man in boat Russian artist Julia Volchkova came up with this motif showing an elderly man in national dress rowing a wooden boat, possibly across Dubai Creek.

Founding fathers This work by Emirati female artist Ashwaq Abdulla pays homage to Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, two of the UAE's founding fathers.

Calligraphy quote Inkman from Tunisia needed more than a week to beautify a ho-hum facade lot with this circular calligraphy quote from Sheikh Mohammed. It translates as: 'A positive spirit resides in our soul. It demands our attention and plays a strong role.'