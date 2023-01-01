Quiet by day, 2nd December St turns into one of Dubai’s liveliest walking strips after dark with plenty of fine pickings for street-food aficionados. Steer towards Al Mallah for shawarma, the Noodle Bowl for noodles or just follow your instinct – or nose – to any of the little joints with blazing neon signage lining the wide pavement. Also turn your head up to marvel at the house-sized murals created by artists in 2016 as part of the Dubai Street Museum project.

Called Al Diyafah until 2011, the street's current name references the date the UAE was founded in 1971 at the nearby Union House, now part of the Etihad Museum.