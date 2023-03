With shops, restaurants, a waterpark, a beachfront with hammocks and a huge playpark, La Mer is Dubai’s newest beachfront destination. Opened in 2018 (although there is still construction taking place at La Mer North), it’s free to sunbathe or roam the complex. Kids will love the inflatable playground, and you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to eating – try Motomatchi for Japanese desserts or go local at laidback Treej Cafe.