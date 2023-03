Although neither the tallest nor the newest skyscrapers in Dubai, the twin, triangular towers coated with silver-coated aluminium panels and topped with needle-nose spires are still the most eye-catching along Sheikh Zayed Rd. The taller of the two (355m) houses offices, including those of Sheikh Mohammed and his staff, while the other (305m) is an ultra-luxe business hotel. The two are connected by a three-storey shopping mall called The Boulevard.