It's always worth stopping by this top-notch gallery, which is the only one in the UAE focused entirely on fine-art photography. While providing a platform for emerging talent, curators also put on shows featuring top international shutterbugs like Steve McCurry, Bruno Barbey, Marc Riboud and Al Moutasim Al Maskery. Many capture the zeitgeist with evocative, provocative or political themes.

It's part of the Gate Village gallery district at DIFC.