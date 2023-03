Two wooden bridges link the massive Dubai International Finance Centre to Gate Village, a modernist cluster of 10 midrise stone-clad towers built around walkways and small piazzas. This is where many of Dubai’s high-end Middle Eastern art galleries, including Ayyam and Cuadro, have set up shop alongside upmarket restaurants like Zuma and Cipriani. Note that the place is all but dead on Fridays and Saturdays.