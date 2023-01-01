Hacıbektaş Archaeological Museum

This surprisingly good museum on the main road contains a large collection of ceramics from the Chalcolithic era up to the Iron Age, including pieces from the nearby Saluca Karahöyük archaeological site, which has yielded finds dating back to the early Bronze Age. There's plenty of information in English on offer too, explaining the different archaeological periods of Anatolia as a whole. The last room is devoted to the ethnography section with displays of costumes and household objects.