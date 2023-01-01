Zilkale

Top choice in Black Sea Coast

The region's most spectacular man-made attraction is the neatly restored 13th-century shell of Zil Castle, a fine stone tower surrounded by sturdy walls topping a rocky pinnacle above the sheer gorge, 13km south of Çamlıhemşin and 5.5km from Şenyuva.

Stand back some way to photograph it from the classic angle that highlights a distant backdrop of sometimes snowy forest ridges, and come in April to catch the scene at its prettiest with rhododendrons bursting into colourful bloom on the hillside across the road.

