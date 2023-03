One of the most popular day-trip driving destinations from Ayder (13km by unpaved track), Yukarı Kavron is a slightly scrappy seasonal yayla village in a beautiful upland valley flanked by mountain ridges. In summer the crush of cars can be off-putting, but within a few minutes' walk you can escape the crowds on idyllic hiking trails towards Mt Kaçkar and several mountain lakes.

A long day trek leads to Olgunlar.