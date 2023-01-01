Palovit Şelalesi

This powerful, if fairly narrow, 15m waterfall is best viewed from the roadside overlook, though few visitors can resist the temptation to descend on the new stairway and stroll closer to the cloud of spray around the pool into which the falls thunder. The site is 4km east of the Fırtına valley road turning, 2.5km south of Zilkale castle.

The road to the waterfall is paved, but thereafter continues rough and narrow, up to the yayla (mountain pasture) hamlets of Amlakit and Palovit, drivable in an ordinary car in dry summer weather.