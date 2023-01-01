Ziraat Botanik Tea Garden

At the summit of a steep urban hill, this unexpected little paradise is primarily a delightful teahouse beneath a big, fragrant magnolia tree, but there are other fine trees, labelled flowers and shrubs, and a scaled-down version of a tea factory with glass windows for you to peep in and see the machinery. Don't miss the splendid views across the valley to the castle and to the picturesque southern slopes, steeply fused with tea plantations.

It's a short hop on rare dolmuş 6 from outside the tourist office or an unrelentingly steep, 20-minute climb on foot via Zihni Derin Caddesi.