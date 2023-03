Built by the Byzantines on the steep hill at the back of town, Rize's modest kale (castle) has two concentric sections. The upper, inner fortress might date to the 6th century AD; it contains a cafe with sweeping coastal views. To reach the site, head west along Atatürk Caddesi and turn left up Kale Sokak. However, the complex is arguably more impressive seen from the Ziraat Gardens, or from town when illuminated at night.