High, high above (lower) Çat village, Çat Yayla sits at around 1800m is a glorious area of comparatively accessible meadows that are at their most attractive in spring when the grass is full of blooming buttercups and the mountain backdrop remains covered with snow.

The yayla hamlet is 3.5km uphill from Çat on a road that's impassable in winter. To find it turn left (north), 700m east of the Çılanç Köprüsu, a spindly Ottoman-period stone bridge that crosses the Elevit road.