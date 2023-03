The Kaçkar region's full glory becomes most apparent when you climb high above the treeline to one of the upland meadows (yayla) from which the beautiful mountain views seem to stretch to infinity. Hüser Yaylası is the most convenient such vantage point to Ayder.

From Ayder, drive east along the Aveçur River. After around 6km double back for another 5km, climbing a steep zigzag track.