On clear days, the views from this summer shepherds' hamlet (elevation 2030m) seem to stretch to infinity with a foreground of typical bungalows climbing a grassy shoulder ridge. Though the approach track (climbing 13km from Şenyuva) is rough and narrow, there are pansiyons here and even an impressive little hotel with en-suite facilities.

If you don't have your own wheels, Pokut Doğa Konuk Evi can arrange for a shared ride (₺30) to Pokut, departing Çamlıhemşin around 10am