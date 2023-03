Barhal's domeless 10th-century Georgian church is remarkably complete and now used as a mosque. The towerless, grey stone form, known as Parkhali to Georgians, is somewhat austere but has a soaring dignity of form with blind arcading on all sides. It's 1.2km northwest of the village centre, 200m off the Naznara road.

The imam lives next door and will generally open the building for visitors.