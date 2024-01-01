Tek Kale Kalesi

Northeastern Anatolia

LoginSave

A dramatic little roadside curiosity as you're driving towards Ispik, this small ruined medieval fort with a Georgian chapel shell are perched on a precipitous shard of rock backed to the southwest by a pretty village rising from greenery amid the otherwise arid valleys. Once the Yusufeli Dam is built, the fort is likely to become a surreal little island.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Öşkvank Cathedral

    Öşkvank Cathedral

    12.16 MILES

    Second only to Dörtkilise, Öşkvank is the region's most memorable Georgian church. Large, relatively well preserved and with plenty of very fine relief…

  • Dörtkilise

    Dörtkilise

    0.6 MILES

    The enchanting ruins of this 10th-century Georgian basilica are domeless and decaying but monumentally large, atmospherically mossy and photogenically…

  • Pokut

    Pokut

    28.36 MILES

    On clear days, the views from this summer shepherds' hamlet (elevation 2030m) seem to stretch to infinity with a foreground of typical bungalows climbing…

  • İşhan Kilesisi

    İşhan Kilesisi

    12.4 MILES

    Despite a 30m tower-spire, this laboriously restored ancient church is somewhat hidden amongst trees in Upper İşhan (İşhan Köyü), a green oasis village on…

  • Engüzekkapı Kalesi

    Engüzekkapı Kalesi

    19.09 MILES

    Small but unusually complete, the castle ruins of Engüzekkapı are dramatically set atop a cylindrical crag that juts abruptly above the main Artvin…

  • Yukarı Kavron

    Yukarı Kavron

    20.93 MILES

    One of the most popular day-trip driving destinations from Ayder (13km by unpaved track), Yukarı Kavron is a slightly scrappy seasonal yayla village in a…

  • Huser Yaylası

    Huser Yaylası

    24.37 MILES

    The Kaçkar region's full glory becomes most apparent when you climb high above the treeline to one of the upland meadows (yayla) from which the beautiful…

  • Tortum Şelalesi

    Tortum Şelalesi

    12.09 MILES

    Especially in May when it's at full power, this wide, impressive waterfall is well worth the 600m detour off the D950 for those driving between Yusufeli…

View more attractions

Nearby Northeastern Anatolia attractions

1. Dörtkilise

0.6 MILES

The enchanting ruins of this 10th-century Georgian basilica are domeless and decaying but monumentally large, atmospherically mossy and photogenically…

2. Peterek Kalesi

3.34 MILES

The shattered ruins of this medieval castle rise on a modest rocky outcrop surrounded by the waving poplars of Çevreli village, just 800m off the D050,…

3. Tortum Şelalesi

12.09 MILES

Especially in May when it's at full power, this wide, impressive waterfall is well worth the 600m detour off the D950 for those driving between Yusufeli…

4. Öşkvank Cathedral

12.16 MILES

Second only to Dörtkilise, Öşkvank is the region's most memorable Georgian church. Large, relatively well preserved and with plenty of very fine relief…

5. İşhan Kilesisi

12.4 MILES

Despite a 30m tower-spire, this laboriously restored ancient church is somewhat hidden amongst trees in Upper İşhan (İşhan Köyü), a green oasis village on…

6. Zemevan Old Bridge

13.59 MILES

Right beside the new road bridge at the entrance to Yaylalar, an antique pedestrian bridge crosses a side stream with the elegant simplicity of a stone…

7. Cem Seyir Terası

13.85 MILES

For a toe-curling frisson as well as a splendid view across Tortum Gölü, venture out onto this glass shelf, which opened in June 2019 and protrudes high…

8. Barhal Church-Mosque

14.21 MILES

Barhal's domeless 10th-century Georgian church is remarkably complete and now used as a mosque. The towerless, grey stone form, known as Parkhali to…