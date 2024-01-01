A dramatic little roadside curiosity as you're driving towards Ispik, this small ruined medieval fort with a Georgian chapel shell are perched on a precipitous shard of rock backed to the southwest by a pretty village rising from greenery amid the otherwise arid valleys. Once the Yusufeli Dam is built, the fort is likely to become a surreal little island.
Tek Kale Kalesi
Northeastern Anatolia
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.16 MILES
Second only to Dörtkilise, Öşkvank is the region's most memorable Georgian church. Large, relatively well preserved and with plenty of very fine relief…
0.6 MILES
The enchanting ruins of this 10th-century Georgian basilica are domeless and decaying but monumentally large, atmospherically mossy and photogenically…
28.36 MILES
On clear days, the views from this summer shepherds' hamlet (elevation 2030m) seem to stretch to infinity with a foreground of typical bungalows climbing…
12.4 MILES
Despite a 30m tower-spire, this laboriously restored ancient church is somewhat hidden amongst trees in Upper İşhan (İşhan Köyü), a green oasis village on…
19.09 MILES
Small but unusually complete, the castle ruins of Engüzekkapı are dramatically set atop a cylindrical crag that juts abruptly above the main Artvin…
20.93 MILES
One of the most popular day-trip driving destinations from Ayder (13km by unpaved track), Yukarı Kavron is a slightly scrappy seasonal yayla village in a…
24.37 MILES
The Kaçkar region's full glory becomes most apparent when you climb high above the treeline to one of the upland meadows (yayla) from which the beautiful…
12.09 MILES
Especially in May when it's at full power, this wide, impressive waterfall is well worth the 600m detour off the D950 for those driving between Yusufeli…
Nearby Northeastern Anatolia attractions
0.6 MILES
The enchanting ruins of this 10th-century Georgian basilica are domeless and decaying but monumentally large, atmospherically mossy and photogenically…
3.34 MILES
The shattered ruins of this medieval castle rise on a modest rocky outcrop surrounded by the waving poplars of Çevreli village, just 800m off the D050,…
12.09 MILES
Especially in May when it's at full power, this wide, impressive waterfall is well worth the 600m detour off the D950 for those driving between Yusufeli…
12.16 MILES
Second only to Dörtkilise, Öşkvank is the region's most memorable Georgian church. Large, relatively well preserved and with plenty of very fine relief…
12.4 MILES
Despite a 30m tower-spire, this laboriously restored ancient church is somewhat hidden amongst trees in Upper İşhan (İşhan Köyü), a green oasis village on…
13.59 MILES
Right beside the new road bridge at the entrance to Yaylalar, an antique pedestrian bridge crosses a side stream with the elegant simplicity of a stone…
13.85 MILES
For a toe-curling frisson as well as a splendid view across Tortum Gölü, venture out onto this glass shelf, which opened in June 2019 and protrudes high…
14.21 MILES
Barhal's domeless 10th-century Georgian church is remarkably complete and now used as a mosque. The towerless, grey stone form, known as Parkhali to…