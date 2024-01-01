Cem Seyir Terası

Far Northeast

LoginSave

For a toe-curling frisson as well as a splendid view across Tortum Gölü, venture out onto this glass shelf, which opened in June 2019 and protrudes high above the lake waters at the top of a roadside cliff. For even more impressive photos, walk 300m further around the lake and look back to see just how high above the surface the viewers are perched.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Öşkvank Cathedral

    Öşkvank Cathedral

    4.29 MILES

    Second only to Dörtkilise, Öşkvank is the region's most memorable Georgian church. Large, relatively well preserved and with plenty of very fine relief…

  • Dörtkilise

    Dörtkilise

    13.41 MILES

    The enchanting ruins of this 10th-century Georgian basilica are domeless and decaying but monumentally large, atmospherically mossy and photogenically…

  • İşhan Kilesisi

    İşhan Kilesisi

    13.92 MILES

    Despite a 30m tower-spire, this laboriously restored ancient church is somewhat hidden amongst trees in Upper İşhan (İşhan Köyü), a green oasis village on…

  • Engüzekkapı Kalesi

    Engüzekkapı Kalesi

    8.23 MILES

    Small but unusually complete, the castle ruins of Engüzekkapı are dramatically set atop a cylindrical crag that juts abruptly above the main Artvin…

  • Oltu Kalesi

    Oltu Kalesi

    19.6 MILES

    Originally built by Urartians around 1000 BC, this impregnable, extensively preserved fortress rises above the bus stand in the centre of Oltu town. The…

  • Tortum Şelalesi

    Tortum Şelalesi

    4.38 MILES

    Especially in May when it's at full power, this wide, impressive waterfall is well worth the 600m detour off the D950 for those driving between Yusufeli…

  • Taş Camii

    Taş Camii

    11.02 MILES

    Though it's been partially repurposed as a mosque since the 16th century, this late 10th-century church building was once part of a big Georgian monastery…

  • Barhal Church-Mosque

    Barhal Church-Mosque

    28.05 MILES

    Barhal's domeless 10th-century Georgian church is remarkably complete and now used as a mosque. The towerless, grey stone form, known as Parkhali to…

View more attractions

Nearby Far Northeast attractions

1. Öşkvank Cathedral

4.29 MILES

Second only to Dörtkilise, Öşkvank is the region's most memorable Georgian church. Large, relatively well preserved and with plenty of very fine relief…

2. Tortum Şelalesi

4.38 MILES

Especially in May when it's at full power, this wide, impressive waterfall is well worth the 600m detour off the D950 for those driving between Yusufeli…

3. Engüzekkapı Kalesi

8.23 MILES

Small but unusually complete, the castle ruins of Engüzekkapı are dramatically set atop a cylindrical crag that juts abruptly above the main Artvin…

4. Taş Camii

11.02 MILES

Though it's been partially repurposed as a mosque since the 16th century, this late 10th-century church building was once part of a big Georgian monastery…

5. Peterek Kalesi

12.09 MILES

The shattered ruins of this medieval castle rise on a modest rocky outcrop surrounded by the waving poplars of Çevreli village, just 800m off the D050,…

6. Dörtkilise

13.41 MILES

The enchanting ruins of this 10th-century Georgian basilica are domeless and decaying but monumentally large, atmospherically mossy and photogenically…

7. Tek Kale Kalesi

13.85 MILES

A dramatic little roadside curiosity as you're driving towards Ispik, this small ruined medieval fort with a Georgian chapel shell are perched on a…

8. İşhan Kilesisi

13.92 MILES

Despite a 30m tower-spire, this laboriously restored ancient church is somewhat hidden amongst trees in Upper İşhan (İşhan Köyü), a green oasis village on…