For a toe-curling frisson as well as a splendid view across Tortum Gölü, venture out onto this glass shelf, which opened in June 2019 and protrudes high above the lake waters at the top of a roadside cliff. For even more impressive photos, walk 300m further around the lake and look back to see just how high above the surface the viewers are perched.
Cem Seyir Terası
Far Northeast
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.29 MILES
Second only to Dörtkilise, Öşkvank is the region's most memorable Georgian church. Large, relatively well preserved and with plenty of very fine relief…
13.41 MILES
The enchanting ruins of this 10th-century Georgian basilica are domeless and decaying but monumentally large, atmospherically mossy and photogenically…
13.92 MILES
Despite a 30m tower-spire, this laboriously restored ancient church is somewhat hidden amongst trees in Upper İşhan (İşhan Köyü), a green oasis village on…
8.23 MILES
Small but unusually complete, the castle ruins of Engüzekkapı are dramatically set atop a cylindrical crag that juts abruptly above the main Artvin…
19.6 MILES
Originally built by Urartians around 1000 BC, this impregnable, extensively preserved fortress rises above the bus stand in the centre of Oltu town. The…
4.38 MILES
Especially in May when it's at full power, this wide, impressive waterfall is well worth the 600m detour off the D950 for those driving between Yusufeli…
11.02 MILES
Though it's been partially repurposed as a mosque since the 16th century, this late 10th-century church building was once part of a big Georgian monastery…
28.05 MILES
Barhal's domeless 10th-century Georgian church is remarkably complete and now used as a mosque. The towerless, grey stone form, known as Parkhali to…
Nearby Far Northeast attractions
12.09 MILES
The shattered ruins of this medieval castle rise on a modest rocky outcrop surrounded by the waving poplars of Çevreli village, just 800m off the D050,…
13.85 MILES
A dramatic little roadside curiosity as you're driving towards Ispik, this small ruined medieval fort with a Georgian chapel shell are perched on a…
