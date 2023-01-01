Two modest medieval castles, Kizkalesi and Erkek Kalesi (literally Girl Castle and Boy Castle) are just 500m apart, commanding a fertile valley where two poplar-lined rivers meet. They're visible in passing from the Artvin-bound D060 around 3.5km north of the Yolboyu junction, and while not really worth a special trip, the whole area is set in highly impressive scenery where sweeping vistas of rolling mountains intersperse agricultural greenery with vividly colourful bluffs and mineral outcrops.