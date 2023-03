This abandoned ruin of an 11th-century Georgian church is relatively plain but exquisitely sited on a tree-shaded, grassy platform overlooking an emerald-green valley, 17km southeast of Ardanuç.

It's signposted from the turn-off to Bulanık village. The last 1.5km to the church from Bulanık are along an unpaved road with a precipitous drop at one point – dangerous in wet conditions.