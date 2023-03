The steep, 3km, uphill climb off the Artvin–Ardahan road to Hamamlı village is rewarded with some fine vistas across the reservoir lake far below. In the upper part of the village, beside the mosque, the lane ends at the empty shell of a little 10th-century Georgian church. A few partly defaced relief carvings can still be seen amid the patchwork of different stones that make up its variegated walls.