Up the stairs behind the tourist-office kiosk, this fine, Ottoman-era house has mannequins modelling traditional costumes. The basement has a mish-mash of quirks and treasures, from Byzantine coins and ancient amphorae to impractical high-heel shoes made of wood inlayed with mother-of-pearl.

You'll be walked around by hawk-eyed guards who await at seats outside beneath a recreated nayla (aka serender), a traditional wooden granary on stilts.