Yılmaz Büyükerşen Wax Sculptures Museum

Hugely popular with Turkish tourists, this waxworks museum is Eskişehir's local version of Madame Tussauds, recreating the likenesses of important Turkish and international names – with varying degrees of success. Atatürk, famous Turkish historical figures and local sport and TV personalities are represented, and there's an entire section devoted to the Ottoman empire. Some of the waxworks of international movie stars and world leaders are so bad they're unintentionally hilarious…and creepy.