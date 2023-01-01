Odunpazarı Modern Museum

This ambitious art museum, with its highly contemporary wood-slat facade riffing on Eskişehir's history as a major wood-market town, opened in 2019. Founded to showcase construction magnate Erol Tabanca's significant modern art collection, the galleries focus on works by Turkish artists such as Burhan Doğançay, Azade Köker and Taner Ceylan. It also features international names such as Japanese artist Tanabe Chikuunsai IV, whose huge installation, which twists from wall to floor in one gallery, was created specifically for the museum.