West of the centre on the Küthaya road, this area of cleared sazova (cane field) has been turned into a family friendly paradise of fresh air and rolling lawns for the kids to let off some steam. The theme-park-style attractions include a fairy-tale castle complete with staff in medieval garb, a pirate ship, a dinky open train, and playgrounds with bouncy castles, mushroom playhouses and huge dinosaur slides.

You'll also find a planetarium, aquarium and zoo here, and plentiful picnic sites, tea gardens and ice cream stands. A taxi from the centre costs around ₺20.