Kurşunlu Külliyesi Complex

This religious complex, once used as a Mevlevi lodge by Eskişehir's Sufi community, was built between 1517 and 1525 by a leading master of classical Ottoman architecture, Acem Ali (although internal structures were built and rebuilt in following centuries).

Inside, the Kurşunlu Mosque, with its kurşunlu (leaden) dome, is centre stage. Head inside to see the prayer hall's painted mihrab (niche indicating the direction of Mecca).

Behind the mosque, the semahane (the hall where whirling ceremonies were held) and tabhane (guesthouse) building houses a handicrafts bazaar and the Meerschaum Gallery, which pays homage to the region's 'white gold' with displays of elaborate pipes artistically crafted from the local meerschaum (luletaşı in Turkish).

The vaulted imaret (almshouse) and adjacent domed aşevi (kitchen), which respectively house glass-blowing and jewellery studios, were the culinary quarters. The dining hall, kitchen and alcoved oven partly remain. The Ottoman caravanserai, built after 1529, is a woodwork gallery displaying modern wood art from both Turkish and international artists.