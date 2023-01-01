Archaeological Museum

This modern museum showcases artefacts from the Chalcolithic era to Ottoman times. Downstairs is devoted to bigger pieces such as sarcophagi, milestones and floor mosaics. Upstairs, exhibits walk you through the region's history using finds from local archaeological sites with particularly beautiful collections of Bronze Age and Roman goddess idols on display. The statuary dotting the garden outside is well worth a browse and the attached cafe is a popular spot for lunch or a çay stop.

Last ticket sales are 4.30pm from November to March.