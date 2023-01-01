Museum of the Republican History

This museum celebrates Atatürk and the Turkish Republic through hundreds of photos, paintings and collages covering seminal events such as the battles of Gallipoli, Sakarya and Dumlupınar. Models of Turkish WWI warships are displayed, as are more than 50 portraits of Atatürk, and visitors can watch an Atatürk documentary. The imposing building itself (built in 1915) reflects the mores of contemporaneous Western European structures, and remains a striking example of Turkey's First National Period of architecture.