Manicured to a tee, Kent Park is a civic masterpiece of liveable city urban planning. During summer, the artificial sandy beach and swimming pool is packed with locals, while strollers and joggers get their fresh air fix on paths studded with art sculptures that wind past the river and lake. For more active pursuits, there is a horse-riding enclosure (₺10 per ride), and gondola rides on the river (₺12 per boat) are available.

Take tram 1 to Otogar station. The park is a short hop from the bus station.