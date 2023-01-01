Eskişehir's protected heritage district is crammed with cobblestone alleyways of timber-framed konaks (mansions) with overhanging upper stories. Many of the creaky pastel-shaded houses contain small museums, craft shops and cafes and on weekends day-tripping Turks head here to stroll the lanes, browse the stalls and sit in the shady cafes supping çay. This was Eskişehir's first Turkish district, and it features Ottoman and even Seljuk structures. Odun means 'firewood' (the area was once a firewood bazaar).

To get to Odunpazarı from central Eskişehir, catch the ESTram to the Atatürk Lisesi stop, or it's around a 2.5km walk southeast of the Porsuk River.