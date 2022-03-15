Eskişehir's protected heritage district is crammed with cobblestone alleyways of timber-framed konaks (mansions) with overhanging upper stories. Many of…
Eskişehir
Eskişehir may well be Turkey's happiest city – and with a massive university population, it is certainly among its liveliest. An oasis of liberalism in austere middle Anatolia, Eskişehir is increasingly popular with Turkish weekenders, and even boasts a small community of dedicated foreigners.
Eskişehir’s progressive spirit is associated with mayor Yılmaz Büyükerşen, who realised the potential of the city's Porsuk River, adding walking bridges and a sand beach, while building pedestrian thoroughfares and a smoothly efficient tram system. In summer you can even explore the Porsuk by gondola or boat.
The cumulative result is Turkey’s most liveable city, and a place where you can engage with the friendly and open-minded locals. With an atmospheric old quarter, roaring nightlife, cultivated cuisine, two parks and a fascinating science centre for kids, Eskişehir truly has much on offer.
Explore Eskişehir
- OOdunpazarı
Eskişehir's protected heritage district is crammed with cobblestone alleyways of timber-framed konaks (mansions) with overhanging upper stories. Many of…
- OOdunpazarı Modern Museum
This ambitious art museum, with its highly contemporary wood-slat facade riffing on Eskişehir's history as a major wood-market town, opened in 2019…
- KKurşunlu Külliyesi Complex
This religious complex, once used as a Mevlevi lodge by Eskişehir's Sufi community, was built between 1517 and 1525 by a leading master of classical…
- AArchaeological Museum
This modern museum showcases artefacts from the Chalcolithic era to Ottoman times. Downstairs is devoted to bigger pieces such as sarcophagi, milestones…
- KKent Park
Manicured to a tee, Kent Park is a civic masterpiece of liveable city urban planning. During summer, the artificial sandy beach and swimming pool is…
- EEskişehir Science & Experiment Centre
If you're travelling with kids, this colourful complex makes for an entertaining break from all the historical ruins. Like a cross between a science…
- SSazova Park
West of the centre on the Küthaya road, this area of cleared sazova (cane field) has been turned into a family friendly paradise of fresh air and rolling…
- MMuseum of the Republican History
This museum celebrates Atatürk and the Turkish Republic through hundreds of photos, paintings and collages covering seminal events such as the battles of…
- YYılmaz Büyükerşen Wax Sculptures Museum
Hugely popular with Turkish tourists, this waxworks museum is Eskişehir's local version of Madame Tussauds, recreating the likenesses of important Turkish…
