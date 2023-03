The Pilgrims prayed for the last time at this church before leaving the Netherlands for America aboard the Speedwell on 1 August 1620. They could barely keep the leaky boat afloat and, in England, eventually transferred to the Mayflower – the rest is history. The building dates from 1417, but was extensively rebuilt in the late 16th century. Inside is an 1890 outbuilding housing a memorial to the Pilgrims.