Landscaped in English-garden style, this park was established in 1852 and is much loved by locals, who come here to jog, picnic, barbecue, cycle, kick around footballs and enjoy a coffee, drink or meal at charming Parqiet, a cafe with deck-chair seating on the lawn.

Immediately east of the park is Tuin Schoonoord, a small gated garden planted in the same period.