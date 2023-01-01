Designed by HA Maaskant as a landmark and built between 1958 and 1960, the 185m-high Euromast offers unparalleled 360-degree views of Rotterdam from its 100m-high observation deck, or from its rotating glass Euroscoop elevator, which goes right to the top of the mast.

It's also possible to enjoy a drink or meal at the cocktail bar/brasserie underneath the observation deck, or overnight in two hotel suites on the observation deck (including breakfast from €385). Thrill seekers can sign up for weekend abseiling and ziplining up and down the tower (€55 each, May to September, bookings essential).