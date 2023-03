Roermond's cathedral has 15th-century origins: if the tower looks a little less than antique, that's because retreating Nazi forces dynamited the original just before the town was liberated in 1945. Inside, however, the building retains a remarkable sense of space and light with an unusually wide nave and some imaginative stained glass in a range of styles.

It's set back from the market square where the town-hall clock's hourly performances are well worth watching.