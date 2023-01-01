Prolific Roermond-born architect Pierre Cuypers (1827–1921) is best known for building Amsterdam's Centraal Station and Rijksmuseum but he also restored scores of churches and castles. His former home and workshop, once essentially a 19th-century design showroom for patrons of the neo-Gothic, offers fascinating insights to the processes he used. Don't miss the punteermachine in the wood-drying loft, a copying device that was used to re-create statues at different scales.

Signage is in Dutch but a booklet of English translations is available on request. The museum also hosts regularly changing design-oriented exhibitions and has an appealing cafe garden. It's a 15-minute walk south of central Munsterplein.