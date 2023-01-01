Romeinse Katakomben

Limburg

This replica of Roman catacombs was installed in an old limestone mine by architect Pierre Cuypers of Roermond and Rijksmuseum fame. Visits are only possible as part of a guided tour – it's in Dutch but has highlights in English.

Larger bags must be left behind to prevent fresco damage, but there is a baggage room. Extra departures are available on request for groups (€25 plus €9.25 per person).

To get to the entrance, walk down Plenkerstraat, passing the old brewery which faces open-excavated remnants of a 5000-year-old flint mine complete with explanatory panels.

