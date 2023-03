Primarily a state-of-the-art library, this modern airy cube also has changing exhibitions in the spacious foyer area.

While not worth a long detour, if you're passing do take five minutes to go up to the 4th floor where there are sweeping city views across the river and a model showing how Maastricht looked in 1748. Plein 1992, the rather stark pedestrianised triangle outside, has a couple of cafes and a large supermarket.