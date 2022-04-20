Maastricht

The Netherlands Maastricht at dusk

Lively and energetic, Maastricht has Roman history, a maze of tunnel-caves and historical buildings aplenty, plus a Burgundian sophistication to its dining, a bacchanalian delight to its drinking culture, and a student-friendly street-life out of all proportion to its size. The people are irreverent, shrugging off the shackles of Dutch restraint while speaking a dialect ('Mestreechs') that baffles Hollanders. No visit to the Netherlands is complete without a visit.

  • St Servaasbasiliek

    St Servaasbasiliek

    Maastricht

    Built above and around the shrine of St Servaas (Servatius), the first bishop of Maastricht, the basilica presents an architectural pastiche whose…

  • Onze Lieve Vrouwebasiliek

    Onze Lieve Vrouwebasiliek

    Maastricht

    Dominating an intimate cafe-filled square, this millennium-old basilica-church is a fabulous example of Mosan architecture, made 'extra authentic' through…

  • Maastricht Underground

    Maastricht Underground

    Maastricht

    Maastricht Underground runs spooky, amusing and fascinating tours into sections of the vast tunnel network beneath St-Pietersberg massif. Departures run…

  • Fort St Pieter

    Fort St Pieter

    Maastricht

    Set within a deep-cut dry moat, this hefty five-sided brick fort once formed the city's southern defence and is linked to a network of underground tunnels…

  • Zonneberg Caves

    Zonneberg Caves

    Maastricht

    This gigantic network of quarry-tunnels date back centuries but are most intriguing for their occasional charcoal murals and the stories linked to their…

  • Helpoort

    Helpoort

    Maastricht

    This rough-cut-stone tower-gateway dating from 1229 dominates the most impressive of several fragmentary sections of medieval city wall. You can look…

  • Centre Ceramique

    Centre Ceramique

    Maastricht

    Primarily a state-of-the-art library, this modern airy cube also has changing exhibitions in the spacious foyer area.

  • St Janskerk

    St Janskerk

    Maastricht

    This attractive 17th-century Gothic church has a soaring if relatively unadorned interior and a 43m limestone tower whose deep red hue was originally…

MAASTRICHT, NETHERLANDS - MAY 28: View of a serving robot at restaurant Dadawan on May 28, 2020 in Maastricht, Netherlands. Robots will serve food and drinks to the customers as well as to measure body temperature before customers enter the restaurant. Restaurants and cafes will re-open in The Netherlands on June 1st. as part of the Coronavirus lockdown ease. (Photo by Frank Kerbusch/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Food

Robot waiters serve drinks and take temperatures at this Dutch restaurant

Jun 8, 2020 • 2 min read

