Limburgs Museum

A short walk from the train station, this engrossing modern museum makes brilliant use of space and a variety of audiovisuals to walk visitors through the region's practical history from prehistoric toolmaking via Roman and medieval building styles and religious conversions to Limburg maps and 1960 household kitchens.

Few museums are so good at inspiring historical interest across so many themes and age groups (there's lots for kids), but while some is in English, you'll miss much of the detail without some spoken Dutch.