Built in 1218 as the abbey church of a long-gone Cistertian convent, the impressive pale-stone Munsterkerk retains some features of its original late-Romanesque design, albeit much modified in a Cuypers-led 19th-century rebuild which added the soaring Rhennish tower-spires.

Directly under the octagonal dome, the church's big draw is the Praalgraf. That's the effigy-topped tomb of the count and countess of Guelders (Gelre), dating from the 1230s.

It's very unusual for having survived not only WWII but also the iconoclasm of the 1560s in which virtually all human likenesses within churches were destroyed.